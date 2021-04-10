Advertisement

Hawks win 120-108, overcome 50-point game by Bulls' LaVine

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, lays up a shot past Chicago Bulls' Thaddeus Young (21) during...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, lays up a shot past Chicago Bulls' Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 42 points, Clint Capela had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a sizzling performance by Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 120-108.

LaVine scored 39 of his career-high 50 points in the first half, and Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls had a three-game winning streak stopped.

Chicago was trying to win four straight for the first time since December 2017.

LaVine set the NBA high for points in the first half this season.

He scored 25 straight in the second quarter but the Hawks didn’t go easily.

