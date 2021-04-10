Boys & Girls Club students host event for foster kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday, some students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County hosted a “Foster the Fun” night for local foster kids and their families.

“This is leadership in action. Our Keystone group in particular, who are a teen group of leaders, really wanted to reach out to the community and have an impact outside of the club,” said COO of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County Duane Wilson.

Blake Gibson is the one who thought of the idea.

“Foster care for me has been very stressful and very hard on me because I am away from my mother...So it’s been a very hard challenge for me, and I want to have those other children, in the same situation as mine, to be okay. To feel okay. To be in a safe place and a safe environment,” Gibson said.

The night was an opportunity for kids to connect with one another and build new friendships.

“For kids to come out of their comfort zone and come talk to new kids, it takes a lot of courage and confidence...I am really glad that people have come out and decided to come out and meet new people,” said student and Keystone Club Member Viviana Blount.

“Just to give them an opportunity to have a place where they feel safe,” said student and Keystone Club Member Freedom Jones.

“What we want them to walk away with is that they know that other kids in the community care about them...” Wilson said.

The Keystone Club plans to host an event like this again.

