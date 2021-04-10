Advertisement

2nd Chance: Meet Prince!

2nd chance Prince
2nd chance Prince(Humane Society of Elkhart County)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Prince! 3 years old, he is an owner surrender that needs a home without cats. He is high energy and loves to jump! Perhaps a future agility or disc dog star. He knows some basic commands and would love to learn more. Spending time outside with our staff and volunteers is one of his favorite past times. Looking for an exercise buddy – Prince is your guy!

Adoption fee is $170. Prince is neutered and up to date on all vaccinations and has a microchip! Interested in him or our other animals? Visit our website at www.elkharthumanesociety.org to learn more.

