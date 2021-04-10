2 arrested in connection with Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are charged in connection with a shooting this week that brought a heavy police presence to one Benton Harbor neighborhood.

33-year-old James Micken, Junior and 27-year-old Verdell Washington, Junior have been charged with, among other things, armed robbery and assault with intent to murder.

On Wednesday, police officers heard multiple gunshots from the area of Brunson Avenue and Dr. Daniel Cook.

There, they found 28-year-old Leroy Johnson, Junior with a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers then quickly surrounded an apartment located in the 300 block of Brunson after learning suspects were inside.

Four people were taken into custody and a search warrant was then served.

Three handguns, drugs and shell casings were found.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a botched robbery attempt at the apartment.

