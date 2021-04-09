Advertisement

Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning the names of two people who died in a crash on State Road 2 near Quince Road yesterday.

25-year-old Glen White Jr. and 23-year-old Aaron McDonald died in the crash.

26-year-old South Bend resident Tony Black Jr. is still in the hospital.

The crash happened early Thursday morning when their car slammed into the back of a semi stopped at a red light.

All three were ejected from the car.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Autopsies are scheduled for later today.

