Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning the names of two people who died in a crash on State Road 2 near Quince Road yesterday.
25-year-old Glen White Jr. and 23-year-old Aaron McDonald died in the crash.
26-year-old South Bend resident Tony Black Jr. is still in the hospital.
The crash happened early Thursday morning when their car slammed into the back of a semi stopped at a red light.
All three were ejected from the car.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Autopsies are scheduled for later today.
