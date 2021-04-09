Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

DETROIT (AP) - Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Arvidsson and Nick Cousins scored early and late in the second period to put Nashville ahead 3-1.

Mikael Granlund scored, Arvidsson had two straight goals and Yakov Trenin had goals in the third period.

Detroit’s Darren Helm broke a scoreless tie early in second period.

Jonathan Bernier had 25 saves for the Red Wings.

4/8/2021 10:22:10 PM (GMT -4:00)