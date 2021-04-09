Advertisement

Spectrum Health Lakeland changing visitor guidelines

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Spectrum Health Lakeland is revising their visitor guidelines.

This is due to the increasing number of patients being admitted with COVID-19 and an increase in the community positivity rate.

One adult visitor will be allowed from 11 to 7 during a patient’s stay.

And two visitors are allowed for labor and delivery, pediatric patients, and end of life care.

Covid patients will be limited to virtual visits with loved ones.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, answer a series of health questions, and have their temperature taken.

