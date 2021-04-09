Advertisement

Saint Joseph Health System launching ‘It Starts Here’ campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System is launching a COVID-19 vaccine education initiative focused on communities of color.

The campaign, called “It Starts Here,” addresses common concerns surrounding the vaccine, especially concerns of those who are vaccine-hesitant.

Recognizing a long history of mistrust in the health community from those of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, this campaign centers around an intentional, targeted approach to address vaccine hesitancy.

“One of the things that we know that we have to do is to provide education to our communities of color. So in particular, our Hispanic community, as well as our African-American community. And so, we’ll be partnering with organizations that primarily target those populations,” says Latorya Green.

According to the CDC, COVID-19-related deaths are highest among those in the Hispanic or Latino, and Black communities.

