Advertisement

Rain Returns this Weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICE START TO WEEKEND... It will be mainly dry and mild this evening through Saturday morning. A few spots could get a sprinkle, but nothing more. Showers, and eventually a widespread rain, moves from south to north across Michiana in the afternoon. Some areas may get a thunderstorm. Sunday will be breezy and chillier with clouds and an occasional bit of rain. Most of next week will be dry and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 48, Wind: Becoming SE 4-8

Saturday: Maybe a bit of sun early, otherwise cloudy and mild with rain arriving in the afternoon. A t’storm is possible in some areas. High: 68, Wind: SE 8-16

Saturday night: Rain early, then tapering off. Turning chillier. Low: 44

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a spit of rain once in a while. High: 52

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Scott Drew, 24, poses for a team picture with the Grissom Middle School basketball team.
Scott Drew’s best childhood friends relive his life in Mishawaka before his national title
Shooting in the 700 block of 32nd Street.
Police say injury in South Bend did not stem from shooting
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
The state of Michigan continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus as the number of cases and...
Michigan COVID cases on the rise, national hotspot

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Do not put the umbrella away just yet, you will need it over the weekend. A second system...
Isolated Showers Friday, More Rain for The Weekend
Do not put the umbrella away just yet, you will need it over the weekend. A second system...
Isolated Showers Friday, More Rain for The Weekend
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
A light shower Friday morning; Another round this weekend