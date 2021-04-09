Rain Returns this Weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICE START TO WEEKEND... It will be mainly dry and mild this evening through Saturday morning. A few spots could get a sprinkle, but nothing more. Showers, and eventually a widespread rain, moves from south to north across Michiana in the afternoon. Some areas may get a thunderstorm. Sunday will be breezy and chillier with clouds and an occasional bit of rain. Most of next week will be dry and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 48, Wind: Becoming SE 4-8

Saturday: Maybe a bit of sun early, otherwise cloudy and mild with rain arriving in the afternoon. A t’storm is possible in some areas. High: 68, Wind: SE 8-16

Saturday night: Rain early, then tapering off. Turning chillier. Low: 44

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a spit of rain once in a while. High: 52

