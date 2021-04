GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to a traffic alert you need to know about if you’re driving through Granger.

The railroad crossing at Cleveland Road, just east of Capital Avenue, will be closed for repairs.

The closure begins Monday, and will last until Friday, April 23.

Detours include Bittersweet to State Road 23 to Capital Avenue.

