Notre Dame Softball’s next five games canceled due to COVID protocols

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Softball’s next five games are canceled following positive coronavirus tests, quarantining and contract tracing within the team.

The Irish were scheduled to play Clemson in a four-game series this weekend and Loyola-Chicago next Tuesday.

Notre Dame is adhering to the ACC’s outlined protocols.

