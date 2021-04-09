Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball hopes to get in routine during eight-game home stand

Jarrett wants the Irish to get in a rhythm with batting practice and a pregame meal - something they have not been able to do on the road.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Almost half of the college baseball season has been played so far in 2021, and the Irish have only played six games at home sweet home.

That’s about to change for the Irish as they begin an eight-game home stand Friday evening.

The home slate gets rolling with Frank Eck Stadium’s second Top 15 match up of the year. as the No. 12 Irish host the No. 14 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend.

Irish manager Link Jarrett still says he has not adjusted to playing at home yet, since Notre Dame did not play once at Eck Stadium in 2020.

Jarrett wants the Irish to get in a rhythm with batting practice and a pregame meal - something they have not been able to do on the road. He hopes they can finally get the routine down during this eight-game stretch at home.

“We haven’t really done what I envisioned to be able to do for a home game,” Jarrett said. “I’m ready for it. It’s a little bit new still. Hopefully we settle into the timeline and it’s efficient and we feel good with it. Anytime you are at home, you are more familiar with the surroundings and how the field plays and what’s going on around you. You are at home and that’s obviously to your advantage.”

That eight-game home slate starts Friday with a three-game series against Georgia Tech.

First pitch for Game 1 of the series is at 5 PM. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

