Michigan reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,834 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,834 more cases on Friday.

There have been 16,426 deaths and 731,131 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 73* more coronavirus deaths and 7,819 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

Tuesday: 58* more coronavirus deaths and 4,964 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths and 10,293* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (04/05/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 3rd. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5146 per day.

Berrien County has had 229 (+3) deaths and 13,420 (+135) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 4,791 (+35) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 (+0) deaths and 5,347 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

