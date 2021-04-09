Advertisement

Michigan reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,834 more cases Friday

There have been 16,426 deaths and 731,131 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,426 deaths and 731,131 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,834 more cases on Friday.

There have been 16,426 deaths and 731,131 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 73* more coronavirus deaths and 7,819 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

Tuesday: 58* more coronavirus deaths and 4,964 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths and 10,293* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (04/05/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 3rd.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5146 per day.

Berrien County has had 229 (+3) deaths and 13,420 (+135) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 4,791 (+35) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 (+0) deaths and 5,347 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Scott Drew, 24, poses for a team picture with the Grissom Middle School basketball team.
Scott Drew’s best childhood friends relive his life in Mishawaka before his national title
Shooting in the 700 block of 32nd Street.
Police say injury in South Bend did not stem from shooting
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
The state of Michigan continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus as the number of cases and...
Michigan COVID cases on the rise, national hotspot

Latest News

The governor blames a surge of new COVID cases in Michigan on variants and she believes the...
COVID-19 variants wreaking havoc in Michigan, state still hotspot
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports
Statewide, 785 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,374 more cases Friday