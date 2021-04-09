Lynn pitches 1st shutout of season, White Sox top Royals 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Lance Lynn pitched his second career shutout, striking out 11, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0. Yermín Mercedes continued his scorching start with a 485-foot homer. Yoán Moncada went deep, and the White Sox gave manager Tony La Russa the win in his first home game on the South Side in 35 years. The right-hander scattered five hits and did not walk a batter. He threw 111 pitches - 79 for strikes - in his fourth career complete game. The shutout was his first since he blanked the New York Yankees pitching for St. Louis on May 27, 2014. Kansas City’s Brad Keller got tagged for four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings

