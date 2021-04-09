LaVine, Vucevic lead Bulls past Raptors, 122-113

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic and Zach Levine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-133 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Chris Boucher scored a career-high 38 points and had 19 rebounds for the Raptors. They have lost 15 of 18. Pascal Siakam added 27 points and eight rebounds for Toronto.

