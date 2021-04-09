Advertisement

LaVine, Vucevic lead Bulls past Raptors, 122-113

Nikola Vucevic and Zach Levine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-133 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25)...
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

