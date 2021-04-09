Isolated Showers Friday, More Rain for The Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers during the day. Scattered and light showers, not like some of the downpours that happened yesterday evening. Remaining unseasonably warm, in the middle 60s. Winds will be string again, a breeze 15-20 miles per hour gusting to 30 at times. High of 66.

FIRDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase and a very slight chance of a scattered shower around Michiana. A mild evening with lows falling into the middle 40s. Light breeze. Low of 46.

SATURDAY: The morning begins cloudy and breezy but dry. Shower chances increase as we inch towards lunchtime. Rain will move in from South to North, heavy at times through the afternoon. There is also the chance to hear some rumble of thunder into the late afternoon. Winds will again remain breezy, gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible. High of 68.

SUNDAY: Rain continues overnight with scattered showers continuing through much of Sunday. Cooler than the past few days, temperatures near 60 for the high with a breeze coming from the West and gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 60.

LONGE RANGE: Scattered shower chances linger into Monday morning before the clouds begin to clear and we have sunshine likely by the afternoon. Temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s. This begins a dry few days before a very slight chance of showers on Wednesday of next week. Otherwise mainly dry next week with temperatures near average.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, April 8th 2021

Thursday’s High: 70

Thursday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.61″

