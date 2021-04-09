Advertisement

Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,374 more cases Friday

Statewide, 785 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,374 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 785 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,726 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 696,175 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,397 new cases were reported. 795 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus death and 1,260 new cases were reported. 789 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 669 new cases were reported. 706 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death and 762 new cases were reported. 704 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 33,164 (+145) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,762 (+52) cases and 430 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,549 (+27) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,986 (+34) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,698 (+17) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,492 (+6) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,985 (+13) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,884 (+2) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,119 (+5) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

