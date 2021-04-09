Hoosier Lottery promoting National Financial Literacy Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National Financial Literacy Month, and the Hoosier Lottery is offering tools to support positive play.

The Hoosier Lottery is once again teaming up with Ivy Tech, providing a free online course that covers a wide variety of topics.

The Hoosier Lottery is also launching a new “Track Your Play” calculator to help players calculate how much they’re spending while playing lottery games.

Players can find these resources by going to hoosierlottery.com.

