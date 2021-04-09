Advertisement

Hoosier Lottery promoting National Financial Literacy Month

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National Financial Literacy Month, and the Hoosier Lottery is offering tools to support positive play.

The Hoosier Lottery is once again teaming up with Ivy Tech, providing a free online course that covers a wide variety of topics.

The Hoosier Lottery is also launching a new “Track Your Play” calculator to help players calculate how much they’re spending while playing lottery games.

Players can find these resources by going to hoosierlottery.com.

