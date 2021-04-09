Advertisement

Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies

The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill giving legislators more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the governor that they approved over his objections.

Holcomb’s fellow Republicans pushed the bill after months of criticism from some conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that he imposed by executive order during the pandemic

Holcomb says he believes “a central part of this bill is unconstitutional,” and says if the bill becomes law, it will create uncertainty and controversy.

Lawmakers could vote to override Holcomb’s veto before the current legislative session ends in late April.

From the AP:

