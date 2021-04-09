Four Winds Field ready for first of two Triple-A exhibition games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will have professional baseball players competing with fans in the stands on Saturday as the Cubs and Tigers Triple-A teams play an exhibition game.

The last time there was pro baseball with fans in South Bend was September 12, 2019, for Game 2 of the South Bend Cubs Midwest League Championship Series against the Clinton Lumberkings.

The talent on the field on Saturday will include some big league caliber players, including former South Bend Cub Nico Hoerner.

South Bend Cubs president Joe Hart is excited to bring baseball and fans back to the ballpark.

“It’s amazing,” Hart said. “It’s been a long time coming. You know you think about it, it’s been well over 600 days since we last played baseball at Four Winds Field at the professional level. Yeah, we hosted some amateur travel tournaments last year but it’s just not the same. To have the Cubs Triple A guys here, and ultimately, we start on May 4th. It feels really good to be talking baseball again.”

Only 1,000 tickets were available for Saturday’s exhibition, and the tickets sold out in 15 minutes.

If you can’t attend, the South Bend Cubs will have a livestream on their Facebook page Saturday starting at 2 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.