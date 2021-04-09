Advertisement

Former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball player Alasia Hayes transfers to Mississippi State

She averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame women’s basketball guard Alasia Hayes announced on Twitter Thursday night that she has transferred to Mississippi State.

Alasia will team up with her sisters Anastasia and Aislynn down in Starkville.

As a freshman, Alasia averaged 2.0 per game while shooting 38.9% from the field for the Irish.

Hayes had opted out of the season early due to COVID-19 concerns.

