Double Trouble: Ademilola Twins hope to expand roles on Notre Dame defense in 2021

The twins goal for this spring and the upcoming season is to continue to develop alongside their brother.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team always talks about establishing a brotherhood with their fellow Domers, but two Irish football players established a brotherhood at birth.

The Ademilola twins, Jayson and Justin, are preparing for their fourth football season donning the blue and gold.

They’ve played with each other since they can remember, both were stars out of St. Peters Prep in New Jersey.

The Ademilola twins even say that sometimes, they have twin telepathy and know exactly what is going through the others head.

“We both ask the same questions,” Justin Ademilola said. “If Jay down, I know he down. If I’m down, you know I’m down. I try to pick on my brother you know. We feel the same way sometimes.”

The twins goal for this spring and the upcoming season is to continue to develop alongside their brother.

“It feels great playing along with my brother,” Jayson Ademilola said. “Freshman year, he was a vyper. We played right next to each other. We were communicating well and making plays well. This year, our roles keep on expanding and expanding. I can always look to the right and left of me and know my brothers right there. I can count on him and anybody else in the unit to do your job for your brother.”

