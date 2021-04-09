Advertisement

Comeau, Hintz lead Stars past Blackhawks, 5-1

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars ripped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday to end a two-game slide.

Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored to help Dallas pull closer in the battle for fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Stars have 38 points, but have played just 38 games because a COVID-19 outbreak delayed their start this season.

Dominik Kubalik connected for the Blackhawks.

They fell four points behind fourth-place Nashville as the Predators pounded Detroit.

Chicago made a trade with Florida earlier on Thursday to bolster its roster for a playoff push, but had to settle for a split in a two-game set with Dallas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

