Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states

By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A ten-year-old girl in Kosciusko County is fighting a rare, inoperable brain tumor diagnosed in only a few hundred children per year.

16 News Now spoke to her family to learn why she’s not battling this disease alone.

When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), they said she had less than a year to live.

21 months later, she’s beating steep odds, drawing support from across the country.

From Missouri, to Maine, to Arkansas, people are praying for Payton.

“It was just a friendly challenge that I put out on our page and less than a month later, they’re in all 50 states. People are coming out and wanting shirts and her bracelets just to wear and remind them to pray,” said Payton’s Mother Kimberly Slaymaker.

Kimberly says everything changed when they heard about the diagnosis.

She and her husband split time working to make sure someone can care for Payton.

They’re asking for support through prayer.

Early on in her treatment, Payton got a special phone call from the person she’s named after, Payton Manning.

Kimberly says the yard signs and tee shirts with their slogan ‘Fear is a Liar’ help pay for day-to-day expenses, but she says what really keeps them going is their faith.

“He’s blessed us with 21 months and every day we thank Him for what he continues to do in her life and for the people she’s touched,” Slaymaker said.

One of those people is her younger sister Avery.

“We used to do gymnastics. We used to play at the park, and we used to play in the grass. Really emotional and happy that they’re praying for my sister,” she said.

Cherishing every day they get to spend with Payton as she continues with the toughest battle of her life.

To get in touch with the Slaymakers, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.

