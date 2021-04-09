Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium rescheduled for 2022

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The upcoming Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled for June 25, 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The concert was initially scheduled for June 20, 2020.

Garth Brooks played the inaugural Notre Dame Stadium concert back in October of 2018.

From the University of Notre Dame:

Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketmaster will contact via email all who purchased tickets with refund options for those unable to attend the new show. Ticket holders will have 30 days to respond.

