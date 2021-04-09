Advertisement

Biden to surge vaccinators, testing to hard-hit Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington is surging federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and therapeutics to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 transmission rate, the White House said Friday.

President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where they discussed the situation in the state, according to senior administration officials.

It will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses to the state, a move Whitmer has advocated.

Instead, Biden outlined how the federal government was planning to help Michigan better administer the doses already allocated to the state, as well as surge testing capacity and drugs for virus treatment.

