Vaccine Tracker: Notre Dame vaccine clinic and checking in on Pulaski County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we are learning more about the vaccine clinic starting Thursday on the campus of the University of Notre Dame and checking in with Pulaski County to learn more about their success getting shots into arms. Also, learning how they are working to reach rural residents.

Notre Dame’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be from April 8th to April 15th. Notre Dame received thousands of doses out of the 60,000 Pfizer doses allocated for colleges and universities by the Indiana State Department of Health.

They say hundreds of volunteers and 18 vaccinators are making it all happen. Many volunteers are faculty or staff at Notre Dame. Also worth noting, this clinic is only for faculty, students and staff of Notre Dame. There will be a second clinic at the end of the month going into May for the second dose. They say thousands of shots will be going into arms per day.

The goal is to get all of their students and staff vaccinated by the end of the second clinic as the university is requiring that all students, faculty, and staff be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year. That’s about 14,000 people.

“People understand it, and people I think accept it, and they’re ready to do what they need to do to get back to a more normal life, right? And throughout the summer and into the fall, so we’re working with people who have questions if they have any medical questions or anything like that, but we see students signing up pretty quickly,” Mike Seamon says. He is VP of Campus Safety and University Operations.

Here are some photos of the clinic provided to us courtesy of the University of Notre Dame, the clinic happening at the Compton Family Ice Arena on campus:

April 8, 2021; Staff and volunteers prepare to open the Notre Dame student, faculty and staff vaccine clinic in the Compton Family Ice Arena auxiliary rink. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame) (Matt Cashore | Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

April 5, 2021; Vaccine boxes arrive at the Compton Family Ice Arena. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame) (Matt Cashore | Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

April 8, 2021; Ph.D. student Esteban Salas gets a bandage after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the Notre Dame student, faculty and staff vaccine clinic in the Compton Family Ice Arena auxiliary rink. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame) (Matt Cashore | Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

We also checked in with Pulaski County to learn more about the success they are having bringing in residents to get vaccinated, particularly the more rural residents. They say it’s about a concerted outreach effort between the health department, local health providers, and partnering with the community.

“We’ve worked really hard to get people scheduled. I talk about our organizations working really well together, actually a local library has stepped up and we put up a county hotline number people could call and leave their contact information and our local library actually called those people and we got them registered in Zotec so that they could schedule people. We’ve worked really hard to make it as easy as possible to get people scheduled,” Brian Ledley says. He is Vice President of Communications and Patient Experience at Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

That hotline number for assistance getting vaccinated in Pulaski County is 574-946-2592.

The health department and Ledley both say that their clinics have been running very efficiently and that has spread by word of mouth. They believe this has helped get people in for appointments. They also mentioned that word of mouth has also helped break through some of the hesitancy in the county, as people notice others getting the vaccine and not having major complications.

Pulaski County now sits at 25% full vaccinated. One of the seven counties in the Michiana area over the 20% mark.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.