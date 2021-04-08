U.S. 30 experiencing lane closures

Ind. (WNDU) - If you drive on U.S. 30, the road has been reduced to one lane in both directions over the Kankakee River between State Road 39 and U.S. 35 in LaPorte and Starke counties.

Crews are working on a bridge deck overlay project.

The lane closures will remain in effect through late June.

Meanwhile, U.S. 30 has also been reduced to one lane in each direction over the Slocum ditch near Wanatah.

Crews began work on a bridge deck overlay there on Monday.

This project is also expected to wrap up in late June.

