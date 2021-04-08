Advertisement

Two people injured in Michigan City shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a shooting in Michigan City.

It happened Wednesday night at Pullman Park.

Witnesses say two people were shot during a group gathering at the park.

Both victims, a 17-year-old and a 28-year-old, left the scene and went to the hospital before officers arrived.

Both are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

