Two people injured in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a shooting in Michigan City.

It happened Wednesday night at Pullman Park.

Witnesses say two people were shot during a group gathering at the park.

Both victims, a 17-year-old and a 28-year-old, left the scene and went to the hospital before officers arrived.

Both are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

