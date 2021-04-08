Advertisement

Twins rally for 3-2 victory over Baddoo, Tigers

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) as he...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) as he tries to score from third during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field - another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But he was doubled off third after his big hit. It was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

