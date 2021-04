ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Coming up on Saturday, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Tolson Center in Elkhart.

It’s taking place from 1-7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

But if you want to make an appointment ahead of time, you can do so online on Walgreens’ website or by calling the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-523-2106.

