Three Domers test positive for COVID-19 after Notre Dame’s Pro Day

Those three players include offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks, as well as defensive end Ade Ogundeji.
Liam Eichenberg runs through drills during Notre Dame's Pro Day on March 31.
Liam Eichenberg runs through drills during Notre Dame's Pro Day on March 31.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, three former Domers tested positive for COVID-19 after Notre Dame’s Pro Day on March 31.

Those three players include offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks, as well as defensive end Ade Ogundeji.

The three Domers were unable to travel to Indianapolis for medical evaluations ahead of the NFL Draft. They are expected to be able to head down to Indianapolis in 10 days after they clear COVID-19 protocol.

