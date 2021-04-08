Three Domers test positive for COVID-19 after Notre Dame’s Pro Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, three former Domers tested positive for COVID-19 after Notre Dame’s Pro Day on March 31.

The plan is to bring back these players for medical evaluations in about 10 days, after they clear COVID-19 protocol. Several weeks out from the NFL Draft, there is still time. https://t.co/ztpVaKQHgw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Those three players include offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks, as well as defensive end Ade Ogundeji.

The three Domers were unable to travel to Indianapolis for medical evaluations ahead of the NFL Draft. They are expected to be able to head down to Indianapolis in 10 days after they clear COVID-19 protocol.

