Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Starting the day dry with scattered showers moving in during the late morning. Showers stick around through the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall could reach a half inch in some places. Temperatures remain constant in the middle to upper 60s and it will be very breezy at times, winds gusting to 25-30 mph. High of 69.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stiff breeze continuing out of the South. Scattered showers remain possible overnight. Low of 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the middle 60s. The winds die down a bit but some scattered showers remain, especially in the morning. Then a few peaks of sunshine later in the day. High of 66.

SATURDAY: A few light showers early with clouds remaining throughout the day. Another system moves into Michiana later in the day, this one could bring heavy rainfall. Rain begins in the afternoon and lasts into Sunday. Rainfall may reach 1-2 inches. Still warm. High of 66.

LONGE RANGE: Showers linger into Sunday evening with clouds finally breaking as next week begins. A mixture of sun and clouds to start off the week. Cooler air moving in, Near average for this time of year. Temperatures back into the 50s by the middle of next week after these very warm past few days.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 7th 2021

Wednesday’s High: 79

Wednesday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.00″

