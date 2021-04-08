Rally for Kids focuses on community collaboration to prevent child abuse

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

And today community members came together to protect children in Elkhart County.

Rally for Kids was held virtually this afternoon with a focus on what the county is doing to prevent child abuse and neglect.

According to leaders, it’s all about community collaboration.

“There is no one size fits all approach to preventing child abuse and neglect. A truly comprehensive approach to prevention requires community collaboration. It takes finding ways to help positive childhood experiences take root and flourish in our community. We all have a role to play,” says

For more information on the CAPS program and how you can help prevent child abuse in our area

