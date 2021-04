SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Bend.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 32nd Street.

Officials tell 16 Morning News Now that a male suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police have cleared the scene, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.