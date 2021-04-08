North Judson-San Pierre Schools to host fundraiser for student music & drama programs

North Judson, Ind. (WNDU) - For students at North Judson-San Pierre High School, bringing back their school band during a pandemic will be a tough task.

“We are trying to get the marching band going again,” Band Director Sarah Flowres says.

And if you ask Music Booster’s Club President Amanda Cunningham, it is going to take one more than one soul to do it.

“It’s very important especially for our little town for the community to come together,” Cunningham says.

Which is why this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., teachers and staff will be pulling all the strings at North Judson-San Pierre High School in raising money for the school’s music and drama programs.

“The North Judson San Pierre Music Booster’s Club is hosting its first annual mattress fundraiser, vendor event, silent auction, plus raffle,” Cunningham told 16 News Now Thursday.

The goal is to help replace things like old instruments, sheet music, and provide new production sets for drama students to utilize.

“We’re trying to replace a bunch of old instruments and just increase the number of instruments,” Flowres says.

In doing so, Cunningham says she hopes the fundraiser can get students playing together in perfect harmony like they once used to.

“Our last ditch effort to try to help is to have this huge event to try to get what we need,” Cunningham says.

“We’re just doing whatever we can to try and be creative in giving the kids as many experiences as we can without letting the pandemic ruin their opportunities,” Flowres added.

For more information about the fundraiser, you can text NJSP TO 474747. Again, the fundraiser is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday, April 10th at North Judson- San Pierre High School.

