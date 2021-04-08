Advertisement

Mishawaka police conducting distracted driving patrols

To help curb distracted driving, Indiana passed a hands-free device driving law last year that prohibits drivers from holding a mobile device while their vehicles are moving, except in emergencies.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka police are conducting high visibility patrols to remind us about the dangers of distracted driving.

It’s considered any activity that takes attention away from the task of driving and includes everything from adjusting the stereo to grooming and eating or drinking.

Police say texting is the most common activity that increases the risk of crashing.

The goal of Thursday’s patrols is to save lives.

“Texting while driving is actually just as dangerous as if you were 0.16 or higher when it comes to blood alcohol concentration for a DUI arrest. So, you know, we want to make sure that we put that down. Take that distraction out of our hands and put it down so we can concentrate on what’s in front of us while we’re driving,” says Mishawaka Lt. Tim Williams.

To help curb distracted driving, Indiana passed a hands-free device driving law last year that prohibits drivers from holding a mobile device while their vehicles are moving, except in emergencies.

Since that law went into effect, nearly 3,000 citations have been issued.

