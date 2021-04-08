Advertisement

Michigan reports 73* more COVID-19 deaths, 7,819 more cases Thursday

There have been 16,297 deaths and 707,463 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 73* more COVID-19 deaths and 7,819 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 16,297 deaths and 707,463 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 58* more coronavirus deaths and 4,964 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 21 more coronavirus deaths and 10,293* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (04/05/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 3rd.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5146 per day.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 5,498 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 226 deaths and 13,285 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 69 deaths and 4,756 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 91 deaths and 5,321 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

