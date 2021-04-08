Advertisement

Medical Moment: Stroke treatment keeps brain cells alive

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new drug is showing promising results in helping patients recover from stroke.

Details in today’s Medical Moment.

When it comes to a stroke, time is critical.

The sooner patients get treatment, the more likely they’ll have a better recovery.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, doctors are looking at a new drug that can mean the difference between paralysis or walking out of the hospital.

Standard recovery from a stroke may take years.

According to the National Stroke Association, only about 10 percent of patients recover completely.

25 percent recover with minor impairments, and 40 percent experience moderate to severe impairments.

