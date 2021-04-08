Advertisement

Mariners use 7-run inning to avoid sweep, top White Sox 8-4

Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel pitched into the sixth before being replaced.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, right, walks off the mound after being...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, right, walks off the mound after being pulled during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Seager had three hits and his two-out liner down the left field line cleared the bases as the Mariners posted their highest scoring inning of the young season. Taylor Trammell, J.P. Crawford and Jose Marmolejos all had RBI singles in the inning and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly. Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel pitched into the sixth before being replaced. Seattle starter Justin Dunn walked eight batters and failed to finish the fifth.

