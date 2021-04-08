Link Jarrett doesn’t want Irish to get distracted by Omaha projections

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Going into the 2021 college baseball season, Notre Dame’s goal was to host a regional.

After Notre Dame’s fifth straight ACC series win, one college baseball poll thinks the Irish are playing a little bit better than that.

This week, Baseball America projected the Irish to be one of the eight teams to play in the College World Series in Omaha.

NEW EIGHT FOR OMAHA.



And we have two new teams this week.



Welcome @TexasBaseball and @ArizonaBaseball.



Full breakdown in today's Off The Bat: https://t.co/p5dYUj6I4O pic.twitter.com/ltw07MCGY5 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 5, 2021

Notre Dame has played in Omaha just twice - once in 1957, and the other time in 2002.

Irish manager Link Jarrett says Omaha definitely comes up in conversations with the team.

“When we do things that we feel like are championship caliber traits, we talk about it,” Jarrett said. “I’m not cramming Omaha down anybody’s throat. Again, my goal is just to play a good game on Friday. That’s the next game. That’s how I want our guys to approach it.”

That next game is on Friday as the Irish start their eight-game homestand with a three-game series against Georgia Tech.

First pitch for Game 1 of the series is at 5 PM, and the game will be streamed on ACC Network extra.

