LaSalle Grill celebrates 30 years

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular South Bend Restaurant celebrates 30 years on Thursday.

LaSalle Grill first opened its doors in 1991 during a recession.

Now 30 years later, the restaurant is a staple in the South Bend community.

Thursday evening, an anniversary dinner will take place at LaSalle Grill to celebrate the huge milestone.

Delicious food and wine will be served, plus art will also be on display from local artist Shar Sosh.

“People will be invited up to grab a brush and make some strokes on a painting that she will have started and eventually will be displayed here,” said owner Mark McDonnell. “And people can come in and go ‘you know, I helped create that piece of art.’”

If you are interested in attending Thursday’s dinner, there are still a few spots left.

You can call LaSalle Grill to make your reservation at (574) 288-1155, or by clicking here.

