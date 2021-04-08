Indiana State Police K-9 receives body armor

Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Police K-9 now has body armor thanks to a charitable donation.

We told you back in January that Zoia was given a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K-9′s Incorporated.

And now, as you can tell by the photo on your screen, she’s now using it.

The non-profit organization provides body armor to dogs of law enforcement throughout the U.S.

