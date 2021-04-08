Advertisement

Indiana school voucher expansion rolled back in Senate plan

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A proposed expansion of Indiana’s private school voucher program would be scaled back under the new state budget plan from state Senate Republicans, while still boosting spending on the program by about 25%.

The two-year state spending plan presented Thursday would increase overall school funding by 1.2% the first year and about 3% the second year, slightly more than a plan the Republican-dominated House endorsed in February.

The revised voucher plan is expected to cost about one-eighth of the total K-12 funding increase.

Nearly 150 school boards across the state have passed resolutions opposing the voucher program expansion.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Six-year-old girl shot in South Bend
There’s a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning...
Heavy police presence after Benton Harbor shooting
Scott Drew, 24, poses for a team picture with the Grissom Middle School basketball team.
Scott Drew’s best childhood friends relive his life in Mishawaka before his national title
City officials react after South Bend sees 10 shootings in 7 days.
Shooting involving 6-year-old girl is South Bend’s 10th shooting in last 7 days

Latest News

Delicious food and wine will be served, plus art will also be on display from local artist Shar...
LaSalle Grill celebrates 30 years
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Shooting in the 700 block of 32nd Street.
Police say injury in South Bend did not stem from shooting
Garth named 2020 “Heart of the Horse” honoree
Garth named 2020 “Heart of the Horse” honoree