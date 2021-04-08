Advertisement

Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,397 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 795 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,397 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 795 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,710 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 694,836 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus death and 1,260 new cases were reported. 789 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 669 new cases were reported. 706 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death and 762 new cases were reported. 704 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 1,256 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 33,020 (+105) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,711 (+62) cases and 429 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,522 (+48) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,952 (+17) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,682 (+14) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,484 (+2) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,972 (+1) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,882 (+2) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,115 (+2) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

