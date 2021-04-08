Advertisement

Holiday brothers lead Pacers past Timberwolves

The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.
Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday (8) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 on Wednesday night. The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games. Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

