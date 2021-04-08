Advertisement

Grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan’s journey to Notre Dame comes full circle

He committed to the Irish lacrosse program as a freshman in high school
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan is still adjusting to life in South Bend as a Golden Domer as opposed to a Wisconsin Badger.

However, some don’t know he almost bled the blue and gold as a Notre Dame lacrosse player.

Coan grew up on Long Island, which is a hot bed for lacrosse.

He committed to the Irish lacrosse program as a freshman in high school. However, once the football offers started rolling in, Coan’s mind quickly shifted to a college career on the grid iron.

Coan’s reason for once committing to Notre Dame for lacrosse really shows his love for Irish football.

“Growing up, I was actually a Notre Dame fan,” Coan said. “I was committed here for lacrosse. I think the main reason for that was I wanted to come here and watch some football games. It was pretty cool. I worked out. It came full circle when I was able to come here. Coming out of high school as far as football, I didn’t have an offer here. If I did, it would have been a good chance that I came here.”

If Coan wins the starting job, he’ll get to play against his former Wisconsin teammates in Chicago at Solider Field on September 25.

Coan and the Irish will have practice No. 7 of spring ball Saturday at 11 AM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Six-year-old girl shot in South Bend
There’s a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning...
Heavy police presence after Benton Harbor shooting
Scott Drew, 24, poses for a team picture with the Grissom Middle School basketball team.
Scott Drew’s best childhood friends relive his life in Mishawaka before his national title
City officials react after South Bend sees 10 shootings in 7 days.
Shooting involving 6-year-old girl is South Bend’s 10th shooting in last 7 days

Latest News

Link Jarrett addresses the Irish after the walk-off win against Duke on March 19.
Link Jarrett doesn’t want Irish to get distracted by Omaha projections
Liam Eichenberg runs through drills during Notre Dame's Pro Day on March 31.
Three Domers test positive for COVID-19 after Notre Dame’s Pro Day
Notre Dame (18-12) extended its home win streak to 10 games with an 8-1 victory over Western...
Notre Dame wins 10th-straight home game with 8-1 victory over WMU
Drew walks out of the plane back in Waco, Texas with the national championship trophy in hand.
Former Mishawaka resident Scott Drew brings national title trophy back to Waco