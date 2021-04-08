Grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan’s journey to Notre Dame comes full circle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan is still adjusting to life in South Bend as a Golden Domer as opposed to a Wisconsin Badger.

However, some don’t know he almost bled the blue and gold as a Notre Dame lacrosse player.

Coan grew up on Long Island, which is a hot bed for lacrosse.

He committed to the Irish lacrosse program as a freshman in high school. However, once the football offers started rolling in, Coan’s mind quickly shifted to a college career on the grid iron.

Coan’s reason for once committing to Notre Dame for lacrosse really shows his love for Irish football.

“Growing up, I was actually a Notre Dame fan,” Coan said. “I was committed here for lacrosse. I think the main reason for that was I wanted to come here and watch some football games. It was pretty cool. I worked out. It came full circle when I was able to come here. Coming out of high school as far as football, I didn’t have an offer here. If I did, it would have been a good chance that I came here.”

If Coan wins the starting job, he’ll get to play against his former Wisconsin teammates in Chicago at Solider Field on September 25.

Coan and the Irish will have practice No. 7 of spring ball Saturday at 11 AM.

