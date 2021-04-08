Advertisement

Goshen Community Schools recognized for music programs

The district has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.(Goshen Community Schools)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

Goshen schools’ music education program is receiving national recognition.

The district has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Goshen Community Schools offers general music education to all elementary students, and secondary students may choose from band, orchestra, and choir.

Secondary students may also choose to participate in a variety of musical extracurriculars such as jazz band or marching band.

