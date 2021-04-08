Former Marian star Devin Cannady scores first NBA points
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO (WNDU) - Former Marian High School star Devin Cannady scored his first NBA points on Wednesday night.
This comes after Cannady signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Cannady went 2-2 at the charity stripe in the Magic’s 131-116 loss to the Wizards.
Those are the first of his career.
Cannady and the Magic take on the Pacers in Orlando on Friday.
