FACT investigating deadly crash involving car and semi
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a semi.
It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 2 and Quince Road.
Police say the intersection will be closed for a while during the investigation and are asking commuters to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story, we will update as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.