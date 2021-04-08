FACT investigating deadly crash involving car and semi

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a semi.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 2 and Quince Road.

Police say the intersection will be closed for a while during the investigation and are asking commuters to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, we will update as we learn more.

